Quiz competition for UG & PG students on ‘Statistics Day'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Statistics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) will jointly conduct a quiz competition for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Statistics, Mathematical Statistics and Mathematics at 12 noon on June 29 as part of 'National Statistics Day' celebration.

Those who are interested can contact the department. All the participants will be given e-certificates. Head of the Department Dr S Kawale appealed to all students to participate in the quiz competition.