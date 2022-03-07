Raid on gas refilling centre

Aurangabad, March 7:

The crime branch police conducted a raid at an illegal gas refilling centre at Saeeda Colony on Jatwada Road on Monday. The police have seized more than 70 cyclinders here.

Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke received an information that a persons is illegally filling the domestic cooking gas in other cylinders for commercial use. Along with the civil supplies inspector Kavita Girane, the police conducted a raid at Saeeda Colony and Mohamad Jahed alias Atiq Mohd Jiyauddin (45, Saeeda Colony)was taken into custody. It was found that the gas was refilling in other cylinders for commercial use. The police seized weighing scale, electric motor, 17 empty and 30 filled commercial cylinders. Five filled and 14 domestic gas cylinders. All the seized articles amounted to Rs 4.27 lakh.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Datta Shelke, Kiran Gawande, Omprakash Bankar, Vitthal Sure, Navnath Khadekar, Jitendra Thakur, Azhar Qureshi, Sanjeevani Shinde and others. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.