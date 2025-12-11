Rajasthan man’s second marriage scam: bride flees within 12 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man from Rajasthan fell victim to a shocking scam when his second bride ran away within 12 hours along with a friend.

Dilipkumar Devaram Sen (30, Siroi Pinwada, Rajasthan), who lost his first wife during COVID, traveled to the city with his brother and mother to remarry. Trusting a city-based female agent, Najma Wasim Khan (50, Padgaon), he paid Rs 1.3 lakh to arrange a simple wedding in Wankhede Nagar with a 25-year-old woman, introduced as Aditi Vitthal Jagtap.

On 9 December, the family held a modest wedding ceremony. Najma staged a ritual giving Rs 500 to the bride’s hand, gaining the family’s trust. Afterward, they planned to travel to Rajasthan, but at Manmad railway station around 11 pm, the bride and her friend refused to board the train. While Dilipkumar arranged a hotel room, both women disappeared.

---------

Searched overnight, realized the scam, and filed complaint

Dilipkumar and his family searched the railway station and surrounding area all night. Their mobile numbers were switched off; Najma had turned off her phone. Realizing they had been cheated, Dilipkumar returned to the city and filed a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Inspector Praveena Yadav. Following an investigation, Najma was arrested. Her mobile contained numerous photos of other girls. Her mobile contained photos of several other women, but the bride and her friend remain missing. Police inspector Praveena Yadav confirmed the case is under investigation.