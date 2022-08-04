Rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

A rally was taken out by Mohsin Ahmed Urdu Primary School, Roshan Gate to mark the ‘Azaadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav.’ A large number of students and teachers participated. The freedom fighters, who fought for the country over the years including, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Zakir Hussain were remembered, said President of the Educational Institution Mohsin Ahmed. The rally passed from Roshan Gate-Basheer Colony-Nagsen Colony-Qaiser Colony areas. Students were made aware of the importance of independence and work of the great men/women who sacrificed for the people of this country and for their unity, said headmaster Khan Mohammad Yasar.