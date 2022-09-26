'Rangilo Dandiya' to begin at Prozone lawn from Monday

Lokmat Sakhi Manch: Prizes will be showered on the best dandiya players

Aurangabad, Sep 24:

The most awaited, 'Rangilo Dandiya' will be held on the lawn of Marathwada's largest Prozone Mall from September 26 to October 4, between 7 pm to 10 pm. The event is getting a great response and there is a rush to get the passes. In Rangilo Dandiya, prizes will be showered on the best dandiya players every day.

Rangilo Dandiya has been organized by Lokmat Sakhi Manch. All Dandiya lovers are now eagerly waiting for the first day of Navratri festival. There will be attractive decorations for Dandiya. Here many people have already started preparing to experience the thrill and joy of playing Dandiya and Garba and winning attractive prizes in a completely safe environment.

A special Dandiya is organized every year on behalf of Lokmat Sakhi Manch. After a gap of two years, everyone will be able to experience the same passion and excitement again on Live Dandiya Music. The organizers have appealed to confirm the entry by taking 'Couple Pass' today.

Win prizes every day:

1) Dandiya Queen

2) Dandiya King

3) Best Couple

4) Best Dress (Male/Female)

5) Dandiya Prince

6) Dandiya Princess

7) Best Dress (Boy/Girl)

8) Best Photogenic Face (Male/Female)

For more information and passes

To participate in Lokmat Sakhi Manch Rangilo Dandiya one has to take the couple passes that are available from 11 am to 6 pm at Lokmat Bhawan and Prozone Mall. During Rangilo Dandiya also the pass can be taken at Prozone Mall. For more information and purchase of passes, contact the mobile number 9850406017. The event's venue partner is Prozone Mall, along with sound partner Sandeep Sound, decor partner Siddhi Decorator and LED wall partner Samriddhi Multi Services.