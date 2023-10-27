Ranka Jewellers exhibition kicks off in style

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The jewellery exhibition ‘The Premium Showcase’ of the Ranka Jewellers, the 144-year-old gold shop at Karve Road in Pune began in the city in style. The exhibition was inaugurated by the founder of Lokmat Mahamarathon Ruchira Darda.

The exhibition has been organised at the Gymkhana Club in the Mukundwadi area. A rare collection of of modern and traditional gold, jadau, diamond, bridal and festival jewellery has been exhibited. The jewellery is different than the usual due to the innovative and unique designs. The visitors are amazed by the varied range of festival, bridal, Italian and temple jewellery.

Director Sheetal Ranka said, we are exhibiting our exclusive range for the first time in the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar and we are getting good responses. The exhibition will run till October 29 and will be open between 11 am and 8 pm. Hence, the residents can purchase the jewellery here instead of coming to Pune.

Reshma Patil, Manisha Bhansali, Sunita Desarda, Rajani Desarda, Dimple Pagariya, Gurupreetkaur Rajpal, Shreya Desarda and others were present during the inauguration. H R manager Rajkumar Ajmera proposed a vote of thanks.