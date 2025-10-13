Rape and atrocity case filed; Court sends accused to four days’ police custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man rejected marriage with his pregnant girlfriend, citing that she belonged to a Scheduled Caste, and even threatened her with suicide. The woman, who had given birth to his child from their relationship, approached the police in distress.

Following her complaint, a case of rape along with atrocity was registered against Sagar Belkar (25, Padegaon) at Chhawani Police Station. The 20-year-old victim filed the complaint. According to her statement, she met Sagar around two years ago. Over time, their meetings became regular, and their friendship eventually turned into a romantic relationship. Sagar promised marriage and engaged in a physical relationship with her. In January 2025, when the woman inquired about marriage, Sagar assured her they would marry. A few days ago, the woman discovered she was pregnant and informed Sagar. However, he began avoiding her since that day. The woman repeatedly pressured Sagar for marriage, but he threatened her, saying he could not tell his family about the matter and that she would commit suicide if she insisted. This caused her significant stress. On Sunday, her health deteriorated, and she was admitted to government medical college and hospital(GMCH), where she gave birth to a baby girl in the morning. Despite this, Sagar did not contact her. The woman then filed a complaint with Dr. Vivek Jadhav, officer-in-charge of Chhawani Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Sagar and arrested him. Inspector Jadhav stated that the court has sent him to four days’ police custody.