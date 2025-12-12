Rare Albino rat snake rescued
December 12, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A rare Albino Rat Snake was found in the home of Umesh Sonawane at Beed Bypass. Snake rescuers Datta Barawkar and Atish Borde safely captured it and released it in a forest area. Due to lack of melanin pigment, the snake appears distinctly different from normal rat snakes and is classified as an albino variety.
