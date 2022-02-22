Rare urinary bladder hernia surgery at Krupamayi,

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 22: In a rare procedure, director Krupamayi Hospital Dr Vijay Borgaonkar successfully managed a case of urinary bladder hernia by Laparoscopic (Key hole) surgery, recently.

Speaking to Lokmat Times, Dr Vijay Borgaonkar said a senior industrialist from Aurangabad approached for the sense of lumpish feel with discomfort in left loin area. After examination and CT Scan, it was diagnosed as a case of Large Urinary Bladder Hernia.

“Looking at the big size of hernia and its location, diagnosis, treatment and operation of the patient was a big challenge. Since this was a very uncommon case, I sought opinions of other experts in the field. There is a group Abdominal Wall Reconstructions Surgeons Community (AWRSC) with the global presence. We communicated with expert surgeons like Dr Balsubramniyam Ramanna (Kolkata), Dr Jignesh Gandhi (Mumbai) and Dr Danny Rosin (Israel). They offered their valuable suggestions,’’ said the veteran surgeon.

Dr Borgaonkar performed the difficult surgery at Krupamayi Hospital with modern laparoscopic (Key hole) surgical techniques. With modern technology, Mesh (Net) was incorporated at Hernial site to prevent future recurrences. The patient was discharged within 48 hours after this major surgical procedure and is doing fine now. The well-equipped operating room with availability of three dimensional Laparoscopic Camera System at Krupamayi Hospital proved useful for this operation.

Operative team involved Dr Viraj Borgaonkar, anaesthetist Dr Balaji Asegaonkar and OT technicians Santosh Wahul, Atif Shaikh and Raju Pallal. Medical fraternity of Aurangabad congratulated Dr Vijay Borgaonkar and his team for this successful unusual surgery.