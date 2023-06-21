Rat snake rescued from a hospital
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2023 09:50 PM 2023-06-21T21:50:09+5:30 2023-06-21T21:50:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A snake was found in the kitchen of a hospital near Ramnagar, causing panic among the nurses and staff on Wednesday morning. Snake catcher Manoj Gaikwad caught the rat snake who was hiding under a kitchen cabinet.
The snake was released in her natural habitat. Manoj said that the snake accidentally came in search of a mouse. At that time, the employees noticed the snake causing a commotion. Currently, the weather is rainy, and due to the humid weather, snakes come out of hiding. The staff breathed a sigh of relief when the snake was caught. Luckily the snake was of the non-venomous category.