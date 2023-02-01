reactions budget 2

New 157 nursing colleges will be started. However, there should be an affidavit for nursing like medical students. Impetus is being given for research in the medical sector. The more the research, much will be the benefit. We were expecting something for primary health and tertiary care. Overall, it is a step towards a healthy India.

(Dr Himanshu Gupta, president, Marathwada Hospitals Association)

Satisfactory for health sector

Considering the health sector, this budget seems to be satisfactory. The number of nurses in the country is very less. New nursing colleges will be established and hence it will help to reduce the need for nurses, it seems.

(Dr Sachin Phadnis, president, Indian Medical Association)