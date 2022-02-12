Reactions for Rahul Bajaj news

Rahul Bajaj's decision to set up an industry in the Waluj industrial estate in 1983 proved to bring the brightest fortune and future of Aurangabad. Due to the industrial base created by the Bajaj industry, Aurangabad continued to grow. His contribution to Aurangabad's journey from 'Only Agriculture to Industrial Culture' is invaluable. It would be a true tribute to Aurangabad to become one of the top 10 cities in India by following the industrial values of Rahul Bajaj, said Mukund Kulkarni, former president CMIA, CII, and vice president Aurangabad First.

One of the finest human beings

I am deeply saddened by the demise of the industry tycoon Rahul Bajaj. He was one of the finest human beings and an industrialist who would speak his heart out and not mince words even when criticising the policies of the government. The people of Aurangabad owe a lot to him for establishing the Bajaj Auto plant and thereby changing the industrial scenario of the city. His ideals, entrepreneurship and business leadership skills will definitely help his dynamic sons Rajeev and Sanjeev Bajaj to carry on the legacy, said Imtiaz Jaleel, MP, Aurangabad.