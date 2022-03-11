Reactions for State budget

A subsidy of Rs 75,000 will be given to farmers who repay their loans regularly instead of Rs 50,000. Also, Maharashtra police services will be reformed to increase the participation of trained students in Rashtriya Chhatra Sena in Maharashtra police force. This is a good decision. The budget presented by the Mahavikas Aghadi government today will be welcomed by the people, said Dr Jitendra Dehade, general secretary, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Budget to move Maharashtra forward

This is a budget that will bring relief to all sections of the society and take Maharashtra forward. With the lifting of the lockdown, the economic cycle in many parts of Maharashtra has accelerated and if the corona crisis eases in the future, Maharashtra will once again be at its peak. The scheme of strengthening the agricultural produce market committees will definitely benefit the farmers. The government took an ambitious decision to give hospitality status to the region to develop employment opportunities through tourism, said Dr Kalyan Kale, president, District Congress.