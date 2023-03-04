Reactions of Navin Bagadiya, Rajendra Patil, Sunil Raka and Ajay Kotgire

information about 'My World, My Pride', project the most popular housing project of the well-known construction sector company 'Manjeet Pride Group' located in front of the airport, is available in this exhibition. This world class township not only has 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, but also 5 BHK flats as well as shops, offices. 2 BHK, 3 and 4 BHK Masterpieces Residency and 5 BHK, 6 BHK and 7 BHK celebrity pent homes are coming up soon at Cidco N-1, Prozone Mall Road named 'Dream Home, My World'. Apart from this, information is being given about 'My Home My Pride' 2 BHK, 3 and 4 BHK ready-made house projects in Garkheda.

Rajendra Patil, Chairman and Managing Director, Faith Build Construction

Faith Build Construction has built more than 65 housing projects under the name 'Udyog' in the city in the last 30 years. More than 30000 families are living happily in it. Information about 8 projects from different parts is being given in the exhibition. These include 'Udyog Brahma' project of 2 and 3 BHK luxurious terrace flats on Beed Bypass Road, 'Udyog Varad' project of 1 and 2 BHK terrace flats, shops and offices on Deolai Main Road, 'Udyog Kalpak' of 3 BHK premium row houses in Itkheda. Also, 3 BHK premium flats 'Udyog Mohan Tara' in Shreyanagar, Apartments 'Udyog Kaushalya' in Waluj, Cidco and RERA approved plots in Kushalnagar opposite Bajaj Gate, Waluj. Udyog Icon is a commercial complex and 'Udyog Ishwar' projects in Jalgaon.

Sunil Raka, Managing Director, Suvarnanil Housing

In the Lokmat Property Show, customers are getting information about housing projects in various parts of the city, including the famous 'Suvarnil Housing Park'. It is a 23-row house project 'Suvarnil Housing Park' on Deolai Road. It includes 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK row houses. Architecturally designed housing, club house, all bank finance, also another project 'Suvarnil Housing Street' has 92 flats of 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 13 row houses of 2 BHK. Detailed information about all these is being given along with the brochure.

Ajay Kotgire, director, Disha Group

An innovative housing project by Disha Group

'Disha Group' is providing comfortable accommodation to thousands of customers by building innovative housing projects. Information about various housing projects of this group is being given at the stall in the Lokmat exhibition. It has 2 and 3 BHKD flats and offices, shops, showrooms in the grand project 'Freedom Towers’ at Akashvani Chowk. Now 4 BHKD Residencies are going to be made available here. 1 BHK flats and 2 BHK flats in Nakshatrawadi housing project 'Disha Chaitraban', 'Neo City' 1 BHK, 2 BHK flats, 2 BHK row houses in Mitmita. Information about Disha Devgiri Sanskruti, Shubh Gram Homes project located behind Bajaj Hospital is being given at the expo.