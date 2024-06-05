Reactions on expectations from the new MP

The elections are over. Hence the new MP should strive to maintain peace and communal harmony in the district. He is an MP, irrespective of caste, religion, and creed, therefore, he should keep opening the doors of his office to welcome and redress the grievances of minorities; and represent the voices of the minorities and the oppressed in the Parliament. Besides, he should act unbiasedly in bringing and launching development and welfare schemes. He should also make an effort to uplift the educational, social, and economic conditions of all the deserving citizens in the constituency.

Focus on water supply, youth welfare

Nimesh K - Civil Engineer :

I will request the new MP to take personal initiative and ensure the new water supply scheme gets completed within the deadline and all citizens get an equal and adequate quantity of drinking water. He should strive to increase air connectivity of the city with multiple domestic and international destinations to enhance tourist arrivals. The development of one more government library, and reading rooms in the city is need of the hour as the strength of aspirants appearing for UPSC, MPSC and other competitive exams is in lakhs. Promote sports culture as well to build Healthy India.