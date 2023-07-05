Real estate agents directed to register with MahaRera

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To bring transparency and trustworthiness in the business of the sale and purchase of properties, the state government has made it mandatory for the real estate agent to register with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera) and obtain the registration certificate to do business, hereafter. The last date for the registration is September 1.

Hence in future if you are buying any property then get it ensured that your transaction or dealing is being done through a registered agent only.

There are more than 5,000 real estate agents in the district. The agent collects commission in the sale and purchase of properties from the parties. The business has flourished rapidly in the district during the past few years. However, the strength of registered agents is very less.

The effort of MahaRera is to bring transparency to the real estate business. There is a positive response from the builders to the registration. This has strengthened the relations between the builders and the customers.

CREDAI president Vikas Chaudhary said, “All the reputed builders have registered themselves with MahaRera. The new projects which are coming up are also being registered. As per the latest update the real estate agents have also been made to register themselves. Those intending to render quality service for the long term will go for it. There is a huge responsibility on the agents. However, the registration will increase their credibility.”