Recruitment in MSRTC still pending

Aurangabad, July 24:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) started the procedure for the recruitment of drivers and conductors in 2019. However, it was stopped due to Corona pandemic and later due to MSRTC employees strike. In addition to it, the earlier smart city bus service run by MSRTC employees is now being run through ex-servicemen. Hence, it is said that presently there is no need for recruitment present. However, the candidates waiting for jobs are questing whether they would get the jobs.

MSRTC invited applications for filling 240 posts in 2019. The candidates filled the application through online system. But, the recruitment process is still pending.

Divisional controller Arun Siya said, the drivers and conductors employed on Smart City bus service are now transferred to the regular bus service. Presently, there are ample drivers and conductors. Recruitment process will be implemented if needed, he said.