Recruitment of 75000 employees including professors

CM Eknath Shinde: Rs 110 crore proposal of university for various schemes

Aurangabad, Sep 16:

As the 75th anniversary (Amrit Mahotsav) of Marathwada Mukti Sangram is underway, the government has decided to recruit 75,000 employees, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a programme organised after the unveiling of the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the auditorium of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on the eve of the Mukti Sangram Din on Friday.

Shinde said that there will be recruitment of professors among 75,000 employees. We have been in power for only two months. So be patient. We made 450 decisions after the 'big event' happened two months ago. Funding will be considered for the demands made by the university including Santpeeth, hostel expansion, study centre and social science complex. State industry minister Uday Samant said that the last CM did not come at the inauguration of the Sant Peeth. So I had to go there. Cooperation minister Atul Save, Horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumre, Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Narayan Kuche, BAMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsat, Registrar Jayashree Suryavanshi, Kishore Shitole, Vijay Subukade, sculptor Narendra Solanke were present on the occasion.

Sanction Rs 110 crore to the university: VC Dr Yeole

The university needs Rs 110 crores for educational, research, administrative, building, road construction and other works, said VC Dr Yeole. The works also includes the proposal of an international research centre, social science study centre, Entrance beautification, Name extension Martyr memorial, hostel, security wall, swimming pool, along with road construction works.

Boycott of MVA and other leaders

The dispute over the pamphlet resulted in a boycott of the programme by the Mahavikas Aghadi. Even though the mistake was amended, the representatives of Shiv Sena and NCP did not set foot in the university. Opposition leader Ambadas Danve, MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, MLA Uday Singh Rajput and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel were absent from the event. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale were also not present.