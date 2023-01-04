Recruitment to be held in Wakfs Board soon: Wajahat Mirza

Aurangabad: Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) MLC Dr Wajahat Mirza said that they would conduct recruitment of staff in the current month.

Talking to newsmen on Wednesday, Dr Wajahat Mirza there was no recruitment for the past many years and contractual and retired employees were hired for the Board’s function.

He took a review of MSBW at the headquarter office, Panchakki campus today.

He said that a special campaign was implemented to register many religious places in MSBW as they were not registered under Central Wakfs Act 1995. He said that 1632 societies and trusts have registered with the Board during the last one and a half years.

“Efforts will be made to avoid keeping any work pending. The online process will be implemented for the registration of the societies and trusts. We set a target of revenue increase last year and succeeded in it. We are working to claim compensation for wakf land acquired for Samruddhi Mahamarg. The revenue target of new was also set,” he said.

Dr Mirza said that the Board has 97,000 properties across the State while many of which are encroached on or under others’ control.

“ A total of 22 cases have been registered so far. A roadmap to recover rent as per the ready reckoner was prepared based on the new wakfs act. The MSBW will get huge revenue through it,” he hoped. Chief executive officer of the Board Junaid Syed was also present at the briefing.