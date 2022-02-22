Reduction in wages disappoints GIS mapping staff

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

An air of disappointment has prevailed after the private company reduces the wages of field staff appointed by it to conduct a physical survey of properties as a part of the GIS Mapping Project. The project of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is being

implemented by the private agency - Amnex Infotechnologies. It has appointed around 250 personnel two months ago for the task. The shocked staff today reached the AMC headquarters to narrate their grievance.

There would be more than 4 lakh properties in the city. Of which, 2.5 lakh properties are on AMC record. Hence the responsibility of the private agency was to conduct the physical survey of each property and levy tax upon properties that are out of tax ambit. Accordingly, the agency started the fieldwork. In the first phase, the survey of

properties through drones was completed. In the second phase, the satellite images were taken and were synchronised with the drone images. In the third phase, the field staff was visiting door to door.

The agency appointed 250 personnel and each of them was paid petrol allowance (Rs 2,000), mobile charges (Rs 1,000) and salary (Rs 7,000). Now, the field staff is claiming that the company hints at paying Rs 8,000 only. They claimed it was cheating and the agency should pay them as per the fixation of salary.

The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said," The employees of Amnex Infotechnologies submitted the complaint. I convinced them saying that the ASCDCL is yet to make the payment to their company. Hence their wages would be released only after it will get paid. There would not be an issue of reducing wages. I also told them that their attendance details have not yet been received and do not stop the work."