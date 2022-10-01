Regional conference of Otolaryngologists inaugurated

Lifetime achievement for Dr Rege and Tekale

Aurangabad:

The Marathwada regional conference of Otolaryngologists i.e. Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) surgeons ‘Morcon’ began on Saturday. Two senior ENT specialists Dr Ashok Rege and Dr Pratap Tekale, were honored with the lifetime achievement award.

The two-day conference was organized at MGM's Dyotan auditorium and was inaugurated by MGM vice president Dr PM Jadhav. Dr K Meghnad, Dr Manoj Manikot, Dr Shrikant Savji, secretary Dr Ritesh Bhagyawant, Dr Atul Pore, MGM dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Pravin Surayawanshi, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, head of the ENT department Dr Rina Vare were present on the occasion. To make this conference a success, Aurangabad ENT surgeons association president Dr Shrikant Savji, Secretary Dr Ritesh Bhagyawant, Dr Atul Pore, Dr Sachin Nagre, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, Dr Jitendra Rathod, Dr Sambhaji Chitale and others are taking efforts.

Over two hundred doctors participated

Renowned ENT surgeons Dr Manoj Manikot from Kozhikode and Dr K Meghnad from Hyderabad provided guidance and live demonstrations in the first session. More than two hundred doctors and students from Marathwada and the State have participated in this conference.