Registrar Dr Sakhale selected for national award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Bhagwan Sakhale has been selected for ‘Dr JS Pruthi Award’ for his research in food processing.

The award has been instituted by the Association of Food Scientists and Technology India (AFST). He will be honoured with the award at an International Food Convention to be held in Mysoor by this weekend. Dr Sakhale has been working in Chemical Technology Department of the university for the past 21 years.