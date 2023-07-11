Registration date extended for LLB-3-yrs admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the registration date for the LLB three-year degree course up to July 20.

The online registration for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) began on June 26 and its last date was July 3. The date was extended first time up to July 10 following a request from the aspirants.

Considering the response to the registration, the date was given an extension for the second time up to July 20. The e-scrutiny team will verify the uploaded documents through e-scrutiny mode on or before July 22. The college option form filling schedule will be informed to the registered candidates very soon. For NRI and foreign students, the date was extended up to July 31 and an expert committee will verify their documents up to August 4.

Over 49k registered

Nearly 49,755 candidates registered for admissions in 152 Law colleges while 42,828 locked their application forms. A total of 31,561 application forms were verified.

What is eligibility?

A candidate should be a graduate of any faculty of any recognised university, deemed or Foreign University with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate in qualifying examination for the general category. Also, he/she should have obtained a non-zero score in MAH-LLB-three-years CET-2023 conducted by the Competent Authority.