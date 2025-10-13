Registration date for Means-cum-Merit Scholarship extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration date for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination for the students of the economically weaker section of society was extended up to October 21.

The registration started on September 12 for the students of the eighth standard and its last date was October 11. However, the date was extended up to October 21. Those who fail to apply on the given date can submit their application between October 21 and 30 with a late fee.

The Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) said that the educational students should not accept the application form after October 30; if they do, the application forms will be rejected.

The NMMS test will be conducted at all districts of the State on December 28 instead of December 21. The date was changed as it was clashing with the recruitment examination to be held by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on December 21. The students can submit the application through the link (https://www.mscepune.in and https://mscenmms.in).

What is NMMS?

The central sector scheme ‘NMMS’ scheme of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, which is being implemented with an objective to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue the study at the secondary stage. The annual parental income should be a maximum Rs 3.50 lakh per annum.

Quota for State

Under this scheme, 100,000 fresh scholarships @ Rs. 12000 per annum are awarded to the meritorious students every year at Class IX level, which can be continued up to Class XII. The State and union territory-wise quota was fixed. The Central Government allots scholarships to the top 11,682 students of the State on qualifying the examination.