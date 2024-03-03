MHT-CET Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Details Inside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration date for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) to be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) was extended up to March 8. The test was divided into two groups depending upon the choice of courses.

The Cell will hold the entrance examination group-wise for admission to professional courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Planning and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2024-25 at the various examination centres within and outside the State between April 16 and 30.

The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). The last date of registration was March 1. With the date extension, now aspirants can submit online application forms up to March 8. The candidates were asked to go through the information brochure before the registration. The information brochure is available on the official website of the Cell.

Scheme of Exam

The candidate will have a choice of appearing in any one or both examinations. The group-wise schedule will be shared with the candidate later on. The option once exercised will not be altered, under any condition. The marks obtained in a particular group will not be transferred to another group.

Syllabus, Weightage & Pattern of Exam

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training. Around 20 per cent weightage will be given to the 11th standard curriculum while 80 per cent weightage is allowed to HSC. There will be no negative marking.The questions will be mainly application-based.

3 question papers

The test will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks.

--Paper-I Mathematics---------100

--Paper-II Physics/Chemistry-100

--Paper III- Biology------------100

For the candidate seeking admission to first-year Engineering and Technology, Planning degree courses it is mandatory that the candidate must appear for the PCM group. For the candidate seeking admission to the first year Pharmacy/Pharm D degree course it is mandatory that the candidate must appear for (PCB or M).