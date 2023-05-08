Registration for CTET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has begun. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET online between July and August 2023. The exact date of the examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The last date for registration is May 26. The aspirants were asked to download the information bulletin from the official websites and go through the details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, fees and centres.

There are two papers in the CTET. The paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while paper II will be for a person who wishes to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A candidate who wants to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear in both papers.

The CBSE urged the candidates to note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on the basis of first cum first served only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination. So the candidates were advised to complete their application process without waiting for the last date

150 questions in each paper

All questions in CTET will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives. Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. The duration of the examination of each paper will be two-and-a-half hours. There will be 150 questions in each paper. The syllabus contains subjects depending on paper I or II, which included Child Development and Pedagogy, language I and II (all compulsory), Mathematics and Science or Social Studies or Science or Environmental Studies.