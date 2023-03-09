Registration for LLB-3-yrs CET to begin on Mar 15

Chhatrapati Sambhaji: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will start online registration for the

LLB-(three years) Common Entrance Test (LLB-3-years-CET) on March 15. The last date for the registration and confirmation of the application form is March 25.

The CET will be conducted across the State on May 2 and 3 for the admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

The information brochure for this examination will be made available on the official website of the Cell soon.

CET Cell which is the Competent Authority for the examination urged students, parents and stakeholders to take note of the registration schedule.

The registration fee for general group candidates is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for the reserved category).

There will be 150 objective multiple-choice questions based on four sections-Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge of Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English Langauge. Each question has one mark.

There is no negative marking. The aspirants will have to attempt the test in Marathi or English language two hours duration. The mock test link for practice will also be provided for the candidates to prepare themselves for the online examination.