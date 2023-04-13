Registration for teachers' recruitment to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Registration for the recruitment of teachers through the Pavitra Portal will begin soon.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination conducted the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) between February 22 and March 3. The test is mandatory eligibility for teachers' recruitment in the schools run by Zilla Parishad and local self-governing bodies. The result of the TAIT was declared on March 24.

According to sources from the Office of the Commissioner of Education, the registration for the recruitment through Pavitra Portal would commence soon. The sources said that the work of Aadhaar-based verification of students in the State is going on at a large level, which is necessary for teacher recruitment. “Once the Aadhar update’s work is completed, the orders to start the registration facility on the Pavitra Portal will be issued,” the sources added.

Box

Meanwhile, a delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shakshak Singh (ABUSS) submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of education, demanding to fill 10 per cent posts of Urdu teachers out of the total posts. ABUSS secretary Sajid Ahmed said that the Education Department plans to recruit 30,000 teachers, so, they requested Education Commissioner Suraj Mandre to fill 3,000 posts of Urdu medium students.