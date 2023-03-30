Registry office earns revenue of 3.35 Cr in single day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Revenue Department earned Rs 3.71 crore revenue through sale and purchase deals in a single on Thursday.

There is a possibility of an increase in ready reckoner from April 1. So, the registry and stamps office witnessed rushed today to complete the deal before the financial year ends to save money.

The 16 offices of the registry in the district remained open despite the public holiday of Ram Navami considering the rush of citizens by March end.

Registry and Stamps officer Vivek Gangure said that they recorded 338 sale and purchase deals on a single day today.

The Revenue Department received Rs 3.71 crore through the deals. The department which was open till late evening will witness a heavy rush on March 31, being the last day of the current financial year.