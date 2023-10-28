Relatives defraud man for Rs 10 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered against seven persons for duping a gas agency operator for Rs 10 crore by selling his land on the basis of false documents and claiming its ownership.

According to police, Gangadhar Kakade had 1 hectare 28 R land in Naregaon. Out of which he sold 21.31 R of land to his relative Rita Daigawane in November, 2021 through Bhakti Developers. A cheque of Rs 1 crore as consideration for the said sale was later dishonoured. That case is currently pending in the court. According to the allegations made by Kakade in the complaint, Rita Diagawane and her husband Anil, who are relatives, bought the land from him. On October 17, at 10 am, the Diagawane couple encroached on this land with the help of Yusuf Usman Sheikh, Naeem Patel, Sheikh Zakir Sheikh Nasir, Sheikh Shabbir, Sheikh Ahmed, Khan Shafiq Gani and Naser Khan. After Kakade complained to the police, it was found that the seven persons had jointly sold 74 R of land worth Rs 10 crore to each other using false documents. A case has been registered against all of them at the MIDC Cidco police station. PSI Atmaram Ghuge is conducting further investigation into the matter.