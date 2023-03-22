Relatives kidnap couple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple was kidnapped by their own relatives from Buldhana from Hilal Colony on March 21 morning.

According to the complaint lodged by the nephew of the kidnapped couple, Hiralal Akhade, his uncle and aunt were kidnapped by his aunt’s relatives Mangan Mali (Dayanagar, Buldhana) and two others. The complainant and others tried to restrict the kidnappers, but they threatened them to kill. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.