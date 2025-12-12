Relief for ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme beneficiaries: E-KYC deadline extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has taken steps to ease difficulties for beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme. The deadline for completing e-KYC under the scheme has been extended to 31 December. Technical issues with OTPs on mobile phones are still being faced. Beneficiaries can now submit certified copies of required documents to Anganwadi workers, who will assist in completing the e-KYC process by visiting women at their homes.

E-KYC extension details

The extension has been announced as many beneficiaries could not receive scheme benefits due to incomplete e-KYC.

Pending E-KYC

Around 3 lakh women in the district still need to complete e-KYC. The total number of applications received in the district was 10,15,825, out of which 9,32,250 have been approved.

Support for widows and divorced women

The extension is particularly beneficial for widows and divorced women, who form a large proportion of those with incomplete e-KYC.

Document submission

Women need to provide Aadhaar cards, income certificates, and other relevant documents to Anganwadi workers, who will verify and upload the information to the portal.

Ineligible beneficiaries

Around 70,000 women were found ineligible during the year and will not receive scheme benefits. The final list of eligible and ineligible beneficiaries will be available after 31 December.

Current status

E-KYC is ongoing on a taluka-wise basis, and reports are being compiled daily at the ministerial level.

First Phase Beneficiaries by Taluka

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 4,77,654

• Vaijapur: 72,374

• Kannad: 73,680

• Paithan: 76,582

• Gangapur: 87,006

• Phulambri: 25,086

• Silod: 74,836

• Soygaon: 23,446

• Khultabad: 21,586

Total: 9,32,250