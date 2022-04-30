Relocate cattle sheds polluting Kham River

Aurangabad, April 30:

The third phase of development works under the Kham River Rejuvenation Project has been started between Garam Pani and Panchakki. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today reviewed the progress of ongoing works between Garampani and Lokhandi Pool in the bed of Kham River. He was accompanied by the ACB’s new chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjay Sonawane and the outgoing CEO Vikrant More.

Pandey noticed that there are many cattlesheds existing on the banks of the river and fall in the jurisdiction of ACB. Hence the release of animal waste, cowdungs of the buffaloes, cows and other animals in the river was polluting it. Hence, Pandey told the ACB officers to relocate them immediately.

Sonawane was welcomed on the occasion, while More and the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi were given a send-off as they have been transferred to other place.

The AMC executive engineer B D Phad, ward engineer Asadullah Khan, ACB engineer Tanpure, EcoSattva’s Gauri Mirashi, Prakash Bakal, engineer (garden section) Tauqir Ahmed, Smart City’s Aditya Tiwari, STF’s Avinash Mokale and others were present on the occasion.