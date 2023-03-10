Renaming Row: Divisional Commissionerate receives 8K objections from region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office of the divisional commissionerate has started receiving objections and comments on the renaming of the district from all over Marathwada. The office has received 8,000 objections till Friday evening. Meanwhile, the office is also receiving objections through the postal department, said the sources.

It may be noted that the state’s revenue administration has issued an independent notification, stating the name of Aurangabad has been changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on February 27 evening. It stated that hereafter the division, district, sub-division, tehsil and city will be denoted by the new name. However, the notification invited objections and comments from the citizens on the renaming the city till March 27. Objections received after the due date will not be entertained, it clarified.

Presently, the task of updating the online system, websites and records with the new name has been started by the district administration, but on the other hand, the state government will consider the objections made by the citizens and give its final word.

The revenue administration has issued a circular to all its offices concerned for updation. The municipal corporation administration has also issued a circular alerting all the ward offices to make the necessary changes in the name.

The change of name will have to be done by all the offices falling under the jurisdiction of district administration, municipal corporation, police commissionerate, superintendent of police (rural) and zilla parishad.

Under the jurisdiction of the district administration, there are five revenue sub-divisions, nine tehsils and 1,362 revenue villages. Meanwhile, the name on the government offices is still written as Aurangabad. They have not been changed, so far.