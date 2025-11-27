Repeat offender ‘Munni’ caught stealing diamonds in mall; stepson also arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious criminal, Shaikh Munni(35) and her stepson Amer Hussain Khan, 25, have been arrested for stealing diamond jewellry from Prozone Mall.

On 15th November at 8 pm, Munni entered DemiFine Fashion jewelry store posing as a customer and quickly stole two diamond-studded bracelets weighing 5.79 grams. Store manager Amardeep Tupe and his staff were on duty when two women with scarves covering their faces came in under the pretense of shopping. While the staff showed them bracelets, Munni hid the two diamond bracelets in her clothing and fled. The Crime Branch, acting on the advice of Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and under Deputy Commissioner Ratnakar Navle, reviewed CCTV footage showing Munni heading toward Sanjaynagar. When Amer, riding a two-wheeler, was caught, police arrested both and searched their residence.

Criminal Record:

Munni has over six previous cases and was recently arrested by Rajasthan police in Ajmer. She also has pending cases in Parli. Her husband is in Harsul Jail for a 2019 murder, and the woman who accompanied her during the theft remains at large.

