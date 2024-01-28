Republic Day celebrated at city chapter of ICSI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) celebrated the 75th Republic Day with fervour and patriotic zeal. The celebration commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by chapter chairperson, CS Komal Mutha.

The event featured a series of engaging activities and performances in the form of a quiz on the Indian Constitution, patriotic charades and dance. Students are recognised and valued with a small token of appreciation in the form of gifts.

Management Committee members Gaurav Verma, Mahesh Dube, Somesh Kale and others were present. Sandip Bhangardive and Manoj Jadhav made efforts for the success of the event. Aditya Jaykar was the Master of Ceremony.

CS Komal Mutha reiterated the organisation's dedication to promoting professional excellence and ethical practices in the field of company secretaries while contributing meaningfully to the nation-building process.