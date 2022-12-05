Research students demand fellowship without interviews

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Research Scholars Action Committee demanded that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) should give fellowship to Ph D and M Phil researchers without interviews on the line of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI).

Both SARTHI and MAHAJOYTI decided to give fellowship to the researchers on the basis of the documents' scrutiny.

BARTI will conduct the interviews of 880 out of a total of 1022 registered researchers between December 12 and 16. Researchers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held a meeting at Y-Corner on Friday. Only 200 research students will get the fellowship after the interviews. The committee members said that this would be an injustice to the remaining researchers.

“The fellowship should be granted on the line of SARTHI and MAHAJYOTI without conducting any interview. If our demand is not met, we will resort to agitation on December 7,” they said.