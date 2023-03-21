Resentment among local employees' unions ending strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of different district and divisional level employees' unions expressed resentment on social media after the seven days indefinite strike was called off on Monday suddenly.

It appears that there is a split among employees' unions. There was an outburst when employees from North Maharashtra and Latur district in Marathwada withdrew their agitation.

There was criticism on social media of the city for betraying and withdrawing from the strike. The administration claimed that all the employees joined the duty in the offices at the district and tehsil level today. The office-bearers of the unions who were criticising through social media resumed their duty. There is resentment as the State level officer-bearers held talks with the Government about the demands without taking into confidence to divisional-level office-bearers.

A message from the president of Maharashtra Rajya Mahasul Karmachiar Sanghatna Hemant Salvi was viral on employees' social media groups stating that the indefinite strike was called off after Government, Semi-Government, Teaching and Non-teaching Employees Coordination Committee held talks with Chief Minister on Monday and withdrew the agitation.

Convener of the coordination committee Vishwas Katkar said that talks on old pension and other 18 demands were held with the Government. He came before the media declared about calling off the agitation.

The office-bearers of the district and divisional revenue employees unions opposed calling off the strike. Many district-level unions demanded to continue the strike as its withdrawal was unacceptable to them. They found the withdrawal of agitation suspicious.

The office-bearers of the district and divisional revenue employees unions will take a decision whether to join the agitation or not henceforth after State level office-bearer's meeting.

State Central Employees union vice president Dr Devidas Jarare said that many employees joined the duty as a strike cannot be done now.

“The step was taken on holding talks with the coordination committee. Works of citizens along with administrative and panchnama of crops losses are also pending. Considering this, the stand was taken,” he added.