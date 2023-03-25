Response to 'Enhance Knowledge of Religion' competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The competition organized by Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti 'Increase Knowledge of Religion' received good response from women on Saturday.

Mahila Samiti had taken the initiative for this competition. A competition was also held in the Jain temple at Rajabazar. The competition started by lighting the lamp by the chairman of the festival committee Rajesh Mutha and general secretary Ravi Lodha. The contestants were given a questionnaire on religious and social issues. Guide Bharti Bagrecha, Sapna Papadiwal. Neha Patni and other office bearers were present.