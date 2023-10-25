Response to Padmavati Mata Vidhan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple Rajabazar organized Mata Padmavati Vidhana on behalf of Rajabazar Mahila Mandal on the occasion of Navratri festival recently. The programme received an enthusiastic response from women.

In the morning Lord Shantinath's Panchamrit Abhishek was performed in the temple and then Padmavati Mata was worshiped followed by an abhishek. The Padmavati vidhan was organized thereafter. On this occasion Padmavati Mata was decorated by women who were dressed in traditional attire. Panchayat Mahila Mandal president Nita Thole, Surekha Patni, Chanda Kasliwal and others were present.