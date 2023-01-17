Restrictions won't allow Osho's thought to reach people

Swami Chaitanya Keerti: Osho has become more relevant in present circumstances

Aurangabad: Osho’s birth and death place, Samadhi is in India. He spent most of his time here. However, Westerners have the recognition rights of Osho’s intellectual property, books, audio tapes, audiovisual tapes and trust property. The headquarters of Osho International has been shifted to Zurich, where all the benefits are going. Many restrictions are being imposed on followers without allowing Osho’s thoughts to reach the people, said Swami Chaitanya Keerti, in an exclusive interview with Lokmat Times in Aurangabad.

Swami Chaitanya Keerti was initiated into Osho's Neo Sannyas movement in 1971 and ever since has been dedicatedly associated with the world of meditation. He is presently the spokesperson of Osho World Foundation and the editor of Osho World monthly Hindi magazine published in New Delhi.

Swamiji along with hundreds of disciples of Osho are protesting over several issues including selling off land of Osho Ashram at the Osho International Centre in Koregaon Park alleging that there is a foreign conspiracy to kill Osho’s philosophy. Swamiji said that all the money from the literature claiming Osho’s intellectual property goes to Zurich. Indian Osho Ashrams, especially those in Pune, do not get any income from it. On the contrary, they are charging Rs 970 for a half an hour entry in the ashram, putting restrictions on wearing Osho's necklace and claiming rights of Osho literature. Attempts are being made to sell the property of the ashram. It’s all a conspiracy to end Osho’s thoughts and philosophy. Osho is the wealth of India. However, foreigners are claiming every one of their literature, making it difficult for them to reach the world.

More relevant in present circumstances

"Osho has become more relevant in the present circumstances. Osho has given the message of love, peace and joy. In today's busy life, one needs to engage Osho's meditation techniques. Meditation helps you to gain your consciousness making you positive and happy from inside out. Even a common man can learn Vipassana and active meditation. This helps you to see things as they really are."

Protest on March 21

Thousands of Osho disciples will be holding a protest on March 21. Meanwhile, the release of the book "Seeing, Watching, Living with the Master and Being at Home" by Ma Yoga Neelam will be held on January 19 in Pune.