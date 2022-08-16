Retd. Irrigation Engineer M A Qader passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Retired deputy engineer from the Department of Irrigation and resident of Nandanvan Colony, Muhammed Abdul Qader s/o Muhammed Abdul Kareem, died of a brief illness, on Sunday earning morning. He was 88.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Cantonment at 11.30 am, while the burial took place in the Eidgah Qabrastan on the same day.

He is survived by one son and three daughters.