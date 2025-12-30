Retired judge’s flat broken into;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A burglary attempt was made at the flat of retired judge Hemant Manohar Deshpande (63) in guruprasad nagar, deolai, but the thieves were forced to leave empty-handed as there were no valuables inside. On Monday, a case was registered at the Chikhalthana police station.

Deshpande lives with his mother and wife in a row house in guruprasad nagar, while his flat with household belongings is located in an apartment in the same society. On December 25, neighbours noticed the latch and lock of Deshpande’s flat broken. Upon learning this, Deshpande rushed to the spot and discovered that the flat had been ransacked and cupboards forcibly opened. However, since there were no valuables kept in the house, the thieves did not manage to steal anything.