Retired police officer robbed of ₹2 lakh by unknown woman using blade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A retired police officer from Ladgaon, along with his wife, withdrew ₹2 lakh from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Kumbhephal. While returning to Ladgaon by rickshaw, an unknown woman cut the bag with a blade and stole the ₹2 lakh. The incident took place on Thursday at 2.30 pm on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna road.

Anandroop Manikrao Bagal (63, Ladgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil) filed a complaint at the Karmad Police Station. He stated that on June 26, around 1.30 pm, he and his wife went to the bank in Kumbhephal and withdrew ₹2 lakh. He put the money in a cloth bag, and around 2.30 pm, they reached near the Kumbhephal police outpost to catch a rickshaw for Ladgaon.

At that spot, a rickshaw was already parked with a woman sitting inside. As Bagal and his wife were about to sit in the rickshaw, another unknown woman wearing a green Punjabi dress bumped into his wife and forcibly sat with them. Bagal kept the money bag on his lap as they travelled.

Within five minutes, when they got down at Ladgaon, Bagal noticed that the bag felt lighter. On checking, he found that the bottom of the bag had been cut with a blade and that four bundles of ₹500 notes (total ₹2 lakh) had been stolen. As soon as he got down, the rickshaw driver sped away.

After the incident, Bagal went back to the bank and reviewed the CCTV footage, where two unknown women were seen loitering near them. Based on Bagal’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown women.