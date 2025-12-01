Rickshaw–car collision spark late-night clash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A late-night road accident on the Sutgirni Chowk–Shahnoormiyan Dargah road escalated into violence after a former corporator, who stopped to assist the injured, was allegedly confronted by the rickshaw owner’s son. The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday and briefly led to tension in the area due to the gathering of a large crowd.

According to the police, a rickshaw, allegedly moving at high speed, collided with a car and overturned. The former corporator, passing through the area, reached the spot with others and shifted the injured to the roadside. Shortly afterwards, the rickshaw owner’s son arrived. He and the rickshaw driver were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Amid the confusion, the youth allegedly rushed towards the former corporator, triggering an argument that quickly intensified. As more people, including the former corporator’s sons and associates, reached the spot, the dispute turned violent and the rickshaw owner’s son was allegedly assaulted by a small group. The situation worsened as supporters from both sides gathered, prompting swift intervention by Jawaharnagar police. Despite attempts to move the injured youth to safety in a police vehicle, the scuffle continued briefly before being brought under control. Members of both groups later appeared at the police station. Assistant commissioner of police Manish Kalyankar and Jawaharnagar police station police inspector Sachin Kumbhar supervised the inquiry. Dilip Thorat and Rajendra Janjal also visited the police station after learning of the incident.