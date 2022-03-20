Rickshaw thief, customer arrested

Aurangabad, March 20:

The crime branch police arrested a thief for stealing an auto-rickshaw amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh from Kanchanwadi area and the customer who purchased it. The police have seized the rickshaw from them.

Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke received the information that an auto-rickshaw of Anil Santosh Sonawane (Eitkheda) was stolen on March 13.

After investigation, the police arrested the thief Mohd Akram Mohd Jaan (45, Kanchanwadi) and the customer Shaikh Shabbir Mohd (38, Shah Bazar). The police seized the stolen rickshaw from them. The accused were handed over to Satara police station. The action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Datta Shelke, Sanjay Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Vitthal Sure, Navnath Khandekar, Jitendra Thakur and others.