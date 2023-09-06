Road work in Chikalthana industrial area hits roadblock

Four months have passed since the tenders were finalised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The long-awaited road repair work in Chikalthana MIDC, has hit a roadblock, causing distress among local entrepreneurs. The industry minister, Uday Samant, had inaugurated the road work with a foundation stone-laying ceremony on April 25. However, despite nearly four months passing since the tender was finalized, the contractor appointed, and other administrative matters settled, the repair work has yet to be completed.

The then guardian minister, Subhash Desai had issued an order to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to propose a road construction plan. Unfortunately, due to a lack of coordination between MIDC and the municipal corporation, no consensus was reached on the proposal, and complications arose over service charges.

In a bid to revive the stagnant project, minister Samant visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 21, 2022, during which the road conditions in Chikalthana MIDC were discussed during a review meeting with local entrepreneurs. Following the meeting, Samant directed MIDC officials to submit revised proposals. A budget of Rs 53 crores was sanctioned for the enhancement, repair, and renovation of 36 kilometers of roads in the industrial estate.

Worry about disruption of underground cables

Further complicating the situation is the necessity for careful coordination during the roadworks, as water lines, electric lines, and cables are situated beneath the roads, posing a risk of disruption to industrial operations if damaged. Entrepreneurs are now calling for a coordination meeting involving MIDC and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth and trouble-free road repair process.

Proposal of 50 percent share left pending

During the resolution of these development issues within the municipal limits, MIDC proposed a revenue-sharing arrangement, suggesting that 50 percent of the property tax should be allocated to them, with the remaining 50 percent going to the municipal corporation. But this proposal failed to secure approval from the corporation, and the matter was left pending, particularly after a change in government.