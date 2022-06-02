Roads in Railway Station MIDC in dilapidated state

Aurangabad, June 2:

Railway station MIDC is known as the oldest MIDC in the city is having the divisional and district level office of MIDC. The MIDC also has over a hundred factories. However, the condition of roads in this MIDC has become a headache for the entrepreneurs.

Thousands of workers and officials use this road on a daily basis. But this road has huge potholes in many places. According to the entrepreneurs, the roads were paved several years ago. Since then their condition has worsened due to lack of maintenance. In particular, the road from Railway station to Hamalwada and the CMIA office to the industrial area have developed large pot holes. On the contrary, the roads in Waluj, Shendra and Chikalthana MIDC are maintained on a regular basis. In addition, the road has a constant flow of heavy vehicles. The motorists are always at a risk of accident. Entrepreneurs Sachin Chabukswar, Anand Salve and Kapil Suryawanshi have demanded that MIDC officials should repair the roads immediately.