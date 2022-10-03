Rooftop Plaza on covered tracks will be haven for passengers

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The important feature of the proposed redesigning and makeover plan of the railway station by spending fund of Rs 180 crore is the construction of Roof Plaza on one acre of land.

It will be the centre-point of the whole station campus after completing the facelift works.

It may be noted that the Roof Plazas will be built at all 200 important stations of the country including Aurangabad. The railway tracks will be covered with a roof and a recreation centre comprising all amenities for passengers in one place. There will be a waiting lounge, a dedicated area for children to play, a food court, and space to sell local products. The utmost aim is to provide comfort to the passenger. The railway

administration has set a target to develop the station on the lines of Europe and Japan

countries. The station will also be developed on the concept of Ellora Caves.

Meanwhile, the passengers expressed their displeasure as the signboard highlighting the re-development plan of the station was fixed before the train timetable.

Seven years ago!

The development of the Aurangabad Railway Station was planned in three phases. After

its declaration as Model Station, the huge central building was constructed in the first phase, while the second phase works will be undertaken at the old building place. The second phase

of development work was expected to start after finishing the first phase, but it did not

happen so. Above all, the then union minister of railway Suresh Prabhu had performed the ‘bhoomipujan’ of the works to be done under Second Phase on July 3, 2015. Seven years passed to it and works are yet to kickstart.

The railway authorities maintained saying that the facilities at the local station will be provided keeping in mind the demand of domestic and international tourists arriving in the city. Now, the re-development plan has been mooted and the question arises is how many more years will be required to actually start the works?

Re-development Plan

- The Roof Plaza will provide spaces for retail shops, cafeterias, amusement facilities etc in one place.

- The tracks will be totally covered.

- The city is developing from both sides of the station. Hence it will be connected from both the sides

- Adequate space will be provided for the food court, waiting room, space with amusement items for kids, local products etc.

- Adequate light and sound facilities for the convenience of the passengers at the

station.

- Adequate parking arrangement with the perspective plan.