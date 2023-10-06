Royal Oaks World School observes Gandhi Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Royal Oaks World School celebrated Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti with zeal. The students were imparted information about Gandhi Jayanti. The programme also comprised a tribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and thoughtful reflections on peace.

A student transformed into Mahatma Gandhi, bringing history to life for the young learners.

Principal Ferdinand Bunyan shared inspiring words, emphasizing the importance of Gandhian ideals in today's world.