Royal Oaks World School observes Gandhi Jayanti
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2023 05:30 PM 2023-10-06T17:30:03+5:30 2023-10-06T17:30:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Royal Oaks World School celebrated Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti with zeal. The students were imparted information about Gandhi Jayanti. The programme also comprised a tribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and thoughtful reflections on peace.
A student transformed into Mahatma Gandhi, bringing history to life for the young learners.
Principal Ferdinand Bunyan shared inspiring words, emphasizing the importance of Gandhian ideals in today's world.